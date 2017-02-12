We’ve uncovered plot to malign Ekweremadu –AIDE

The Office of the Deputy President of the Senate says it has uncovered a plot by an

Enugu-based lawyer, Mr. Tagbo Ike, in consort with some political forces

around a judicial officer recently sanctioned by the National Judicial

Council (NJC), to malign the person of Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The media campaign of calumny by these conspirators and character assassins to run down the person of the Deputy President of the Senate includes the circulation of a frivolous petition to the Federal Government and its

agencies, according to a statement issued by Uche Anichukwu, Media Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Saturday.

He saud: “Mr. Tagbo, we have been reliably informed, alleged in a rather show of uncommon ignorance and unbridled mischief, that the funds meant for the development of the South East was hijacked by the Deputy President of the Senate as the political leader of the region and used to purchase 32

properties.

“Nothing can be father from the truth. Their only goal is to run down the

person of Senator Ekweremadu.

“This is to alert the media and members of the public to the endless

machinations of the unpatriotic elements who are bent on getting even with

a wrong target.

“The Office, therefore, calls on the media, in particular, to be conscious

of this orchestrated campaign directed at the person of the Deputy President of the Senate and treat it as a parcel of mischief that it is.”