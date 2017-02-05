Why Tuface cancelled protest

Nigerian Singer, Tuface has finally bowed to pressure and cancelled a planned protest against the Nigerian government.

He cited “security challenges” as the major reason for cancelling the protest slated to hold on Monday February 6.

Tuface whose real name is Innocent Idibia on Saturday released a statement informing the public of his decision.

“Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear that the #OneNigeria protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday the 6th of February is under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with our ideals,” the multiple award winning musician said.

“The point I am intent on making is not worth the life of any Nigerian. It is, in fact, motivated by the need to demand a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.

The singer made the announcement after a statement was released by the Nigerian Police, raising concerns that hoodlums had planned to hijack the procession, cause mayhem and destroy property and public peace.

There has been intense pressure on the singer and his group from the police to shelve the protest.

The protest which was billed to hold in Abuja, Lagos and some other cities, was to call the Federal Government to its ‘obnoxious policies, a call for good governance and an urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide amongst others.