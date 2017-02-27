Xenophobia: ‘Street urchins’ looted South African firms, not our members – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Sunday expressed displeasure over the reprisal attacks by some youths on multinational firms in Nigeria because of the Xenophobic violence in South Africa describing it as regrettable.

While insisting that the “unruly protesters” who attacked and destroyed public buildings and shops in the name of anti-xenophobic attacks were not its members but “street urchins”, the organisation therefore called on Nigeria security agencies to “fish out the criminals who looted and destroyed offices of companies doing legitimate business in the country.”

NANS challenged security agencies to swing into action and examine the video clips of the protests “and hold the culprits to disclose their identities and real motives for their obvious criminal actions.”

NANS said it had earlier uncovered plans by some youths to use its name to carry out attacks on facilities and investments owned by South African interests.

A statement issued by the President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, said while it joined the rest of the world in condemning the wanton killing and destruction of property in South Africa, “we are insistent that instead of emulating the lowliness of banditry, young people, particularly undergraduates of higher institutions of learning, should show higher moral examples.”

According to him, being a responsible union of Nigerian students, NANS has met and resolved to issue the rebuttal “and call on Nigeria security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.”

He said, “We believe in the ability of the Federal Government of Nigeria to take up the issues of xenophobia attacks on the citizens in South Africa with the country’s government and extract commensurate compensation and undertaking to ensure there is no repeat. As Africa’s leading nation, we should not shy away from showing leadership in civilized behaviour and international cooperation