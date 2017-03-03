Bayelsa backs FG’s proposed liberalisation of modular refineries

The Bayelsa Government on Thursday expressed its support for the Federal Government’s proposed liberalisation of modular refineries to drive economic development of the Niger Delta region.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had during his ongoing tour of oil communities announced plans to establish modular refineries within oil bearing communities in the region.

Mr Felix Ayah, Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Oil and Gas, in a statement in Yenagoa commended the move by the Federal Government, saying that it would boost the economy.

He said that the decision of the Federal Government to allow indigenes of the Niger Delta region to open and operate modular refineries would boost the economic profile of the people.

Ayah explained that the decision,when implemented would ameliorate the plights and sufferings of the people, who have suffered the adverse impacts of oil exploration without economic benefits in the past.

Ayah urged the Niger Delta people irrespective of their political affiliation to maintain peace, work together and play by the rules to benefit from the laudable government programmes.

He noted that after about 60 years of the discovery of crude oil, the South-South region had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country.

He observed that the renewed interest of the Federal Government to harnessing the resources found in the Niger Delta for the economic benefit of the people was a clear departure from the past.

The special adviser expressed optimism that the planned modular refineries would empower more Niger Delta people and reduce the spate of conflicts with oil firms and increase oil production.

According to him, the modular refineries will also curb the menace of pipeline vandalism and other social crimes and ills currently ravaging the region.

He said that the planned direct sale of the crude to modular refineries would reduce the incessant breaking of the pipes in the region.

Ayah further commended Gov.Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa for his roles in encouraging youths in the state to safeguard oil facilities within Bayelsa.