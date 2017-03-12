Doctor stabs mother to death

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a medical doctor, Emmanuel Ogah, for allegedly stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Mrs. Janet Ogah, to death.

The deceased was said to be a food vendor.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint from one Cletus Ogah who reported the incident at Itele-Ota divisional headquarters of the command that his younger brother had stabbed their mother to death.

Acting on the tip-off, the Divisional Police Officer, Lukman Raheem, led detectives to the scene of the alleged crime at No. 16 Ololade Street Lafenwa, Itele-Ota, where the suspect was arrested.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who recently completed his National Youth Service Corps programme, had been quarrelling with his mother.

Oyeyemi said the suspect in his statement, claimed that his mother was in the habit of insulting and disgracing him in the presence of her apprentices, hence, he took her life.

The remains of the woman, the police said, had been deposited at a mortuary in Ota General Hospital for an autopsy.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, three suspected fake soldiers and 10 others were on Friday paraded by the Ogun State Police Command for various offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

The fake soldiers were Joseph David, Adebayo Olanrewaju and Anmo Gilbert. The suspects were said to have been arrested at the Agbado area of Ifo Local Government Area following a complaint by a lawyer, Paul Oniyo, and Chima Solomon, who were allegedly assaulted by the accused.

Iliyasu said due to the follow-up by the Divisional Police Officer in Agbado, Abioye Shittu, the suspects were arrested.