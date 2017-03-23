Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / EFCC arrests Abia Accountant General, Onyendilefu over alleged graft
EFCC1

EFCC arrests Abia Accountant General, Onyendilefu over alleged graft

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Featured, Latest News, News 2 days ago 0 79 Views

There are speculations that operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have arrested  the Accountant General (AG) of Abia state,  Chief Gabriel Onyendilefu over alleged financial misappropriation during the tenure of the former governor, Senator Theodore Orji.

Sources said  Onyendilefu was arrested by the anti-graft agency’s  operatives as he was emerging from   Gerobi Hotels, near Upstairs Line, World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia Monday evening.

The SUN reported that the AG’s alleged arrest has become a topical issue in the state, since  the news broke out.

However, there are conflicting reports about his arrest.

While some people are saying he is currently being detained, others are saying he was quizzed and later released.

There are other sources that claimed that he is currently in Abuja, where he has gone for FAC meeting.

It was learnt that AG was due for retirement after serving for eight years under former governor T. A Orji, but got  2 years extension by the then governor, a development, which our source  stated  was for strategic reasons.

The extension was backed by an amendment in Abia State Civil Service rules and was  moved and adopted in the last State House of Assembly before the expiration of the last administration.

It was also disclosed that the aim of the extension was  to protect alleged financial recklessness of the past administration  and  work as informant over what comes in terms of fund and what goes out  in the present government.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, at the time of filing this report could not be reached for confirmation. A staff in AG’s office  who pleaded  anonymity said  that the  AG was in Abuja for a meeting convened by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The staff denied any encounter between the  AG and the anti-graft agency over  alleged financial misconduct.

It is an open secret in Abia that there are several  pockets of petitions from different groups in the state, calling on EFCC to investigate what they termed “massive looting” that characterised the immediate past administration in the state, headed by Senator Theodore Orji.

Efforts made to reach the AG in his several lines did not go through, as his lines were either switched off or not reachable .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© 2015 The Advocate News All Rights Reserved. | Site Credits: Just Web Services

ăn dặm kiểu NhậtResponsive WordPress Themenhà cấp 4 nông thônthời trang trẻ emgiày cao gótshop giày nữdownload wordpress pluginsmẫu biệt thự đẹpepichouseáo sơ mi nữhouse beautiful