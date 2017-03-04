EFCC recovers 50 C of Os, jewelries from ex-NSA to Yar’Adua

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has again recovered 50 C of Os, jewelries worth millions of Naira from Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar, former National Security Adviser to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

The recovered items were kept with one Akka Babba Danagundi, brother-in-law to the ex-NSA.

The jewelleries were found in a fireproof safe hidden in a house belonging Danagundi at No. 375, Gwangwazo quarters of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“About 50 documents in respect of landed properties bearing the name of the former NSA and his wife, Binta Sarki Mukhtar were also discovered,” an EFCC source told newsmen.

“The discovery was sequel to an intelligence report alleging that huge sums of money including foreign currencies were hidden in the premises”, he added.

Seven suspects including the house owner, Danagundi were arrested and brought to EFCC ‘s Kano Zonal Office where their statements were taken.

On arriving at the commission’s Kano Zonal Office, the safe was opened and jewelleries such as necklaces and wristwatches including 50 Certificates of Occupancy for properties located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja were found.

“The jewelleries found includes 55 wristwatches, including three gold watches. Also, 37 gold jewellery weighing 1,907.9g and another 15 pieces of fashion jewelleries were found,” the source added.

All the suspects arrested during the operation were released on administrative bail with the exception of Danagundi who is still in custody, assisting the investigation.