Eight die in fresh Borno multiple bombings

Multiple bomb explosions on Wednesday rocked the Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, Borno State, during which five suicide bombers and three victims were killed.

No fewer than 20 persons were injured in the explosions, which occurred in three separate locations around 4am, and had been rushed to the state specialist hospital.

Three bombers had on Sunday attacked the same area, killing four victims, including a woman and two children.

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said it was concerned with the spate of suicide bombings at Muna Garage area, adding that troops of the Nigerian Army had been deployed.

In the Wednesday incident, three male bombers invaded the first location in Muna Kumbori, and detonated their bombs at an unofficial Internally Displaced Persons’ camp, killing two people. The camp hosts about 200 IDPs.

The second location hit on Wednesday was Muna Dagalti, where a male suicide bomber succeeded in killing one victim. The third attack was at Muna Bulaya, but the bomber was the only one killed in the explosion.

The National Emergency Management Agency, North-East zone spokesperson, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said at least 20 people with varying degrees of injuries were administered with first aid by the emergency response team.

“They have been transported to the state specialist hospital, while the remains of the dead have been deposited in the mortuary,” he added.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.Gen. John Enenche, in his comment on the attacks, said the DHQ noted the spate of bombings in the Muna Garage area, and the army had drafted troops to combat the situation.

He said, “The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, and the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, are handling the matter. They, in conjunction with other security agencies, are going to curtail that trend.”