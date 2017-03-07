Ekweremadu extols VP Osinbajo at 60

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has extolled

the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his leadership qualities and

achievements.

Ekweremadu stated this in a congratulatory message to the Acting President, as he clocks 60 years.

He described Prof. Osinbajo as an erudite scholar with humble dispositions

and commended his handling of the nation’s affairs so far as Nigeria’s

Acting President.

He said: “I congratulate Prof. Osibanjo on this landmark birthday and

commend him for the leadership qualities exhibited as Nigeria’s Vice

President and so far as the Acting President.

“As I have always emphasised, the challenges faced by the Nigerian masses

are virtually the same and, as leaders, we must leave up to their yearnings, inspiring and giving them a sense of direction and belonging.

“We must acclaim our leaders when they are doing well, as well as call them

to order when they are derailing, irrespective of political affiliation. I,

therefore, commend the Acting President for his peace shuttles across the

country and unrelenting efforts at resuscitating the troubled economy and

rebuilding the badly fractured bridges that connect us as a people”.

Senator Ekweremadu wished him a happy birthday and the grace to continue on the path of success.