Enugu Community protests illegal acquisition of ancestral land by Ex-Gov. Chime

The people of Amechi Uwani community in Enugu South local government area of Enugu state are aggrieved and spoiling for a showdown with former governor Sullivan Chime over what they described as unlawful acquisition of their ancestral Agbana land.

They have vowed to take necessary actions to ensure that the contentious land was returned to the community situated within the Enugu State capital.

Hundreds of aggrieved natives of the community had converged at the village town hall Tuesday morning from where they proceeded to the disputed land, where the Enugu centenary city estate allegedly belonging to the former Governor and his younger brother, Jide Chime is being constructed.

The disputed ancestral land measuring about 300 hectares, according to the natives, was forcefully and illegally taken from the community by Chime’s administration without any consultation or compensation.

Leaders of the community, who spoke to newsmen during the protest, alleged that Chime, and his younger brother Jide, were owners of ‘Private Estate International West Africa’, the private firm currently developing the controversial Estate.

However, in a petition dated 6th March, 2017 addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and made available to newsmen, the community noted that the Agbana land, as it is called by the people was to be acquired by former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo in the 80s for the construction of the permanent site of the then Anambra State University of Science and Technology, ASUTEC, now Enugu state University of Science and Technology, ESUT.

“We protested, pointing out that the land was the only one left as we had lost all our other land including parts of Independence layout, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, Nigeria police college, Uwani layout etc.”

The petition signed by representatives of various villages that make up Amechi Uwani, pointed out that past administrations, including that of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, understood their case and plight, hence the former governor, relocated ESUT to Agbani town.

“Sadly, instead of releasing the land to us, ex- governor Chime who succeeded Nnamani, handed the land to a private developer, Private Estate International West Africa, allegedly owned by his brother and others.

“This company is percellating and selling our land without recourse to any law of the land, no negotiation,no compensation.

“We went to court against Enugu state government, and the private developers, and our suit No. E/416/2012 has been pending at the Enugu state High court.

“More than one year ago, the defendants told the court that they wanted out of court settlement and requested time”

“We and the court agreed, but the defendants failed to initiate any negotiation since then, instead, they have intensified their advert and sell of our land to all sorts of people powerful enough to bully us into abandoning our birth right.

“The general public is hereby warned that the so-called Centenary City Estate, Enugu being advertised by a company, Private Estate International West Africa Limited does not have the approval and/or consent of the said community, the customary owners of the said lands.”

While advising members of the public to avoid any transaction regarding the said centenary Estate for their own interest, the traditional prime Minister of the community, Chief Michael Oguejiofor Okenwa, urged Governor Ugwuanyi to as a matter of urgency wade into the matter, with a view to addressing it.

The people had during the protest displayed placards with various inscriptions such as “Give us back our land, as it is no more ESUT” “Agbana centenary land is not for sale, buyers, beware” and “Ex- governor Chime, allocated over 500 plots to himself” among others.