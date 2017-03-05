Enugu Dental Tech Rector warns students over exam malpractice

The new Rector of Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu Dr. John Emiaimo has warned the students of the institution to desist from examination malpractices and other nefarious activities saying as anyone caught in such acts would face immediate expulsion.

Dr Emiaimo gave the warning at the weekend in Enugu during the formal induction of over 100 new students of the college which was also the occasion of formal welcoming of the new Rector by the students.

“When one is involved in examination malpractices, you will stop other exams, and that’s the fastest way of being expelled,” he warned, but assured the students that the management of the school would always not allow them to lack in any of the academic activities.

Represented on the occasion by the college Registrar, Mr. B.O. Anigbo, the Rector further advised the students to always guard themselves jealously in all their activities because if they failed to guard themselves, they might be “swallowed by life,” stressing that the academic environment was mainly for their academic pursuits rather than a place “where you grapple with other issues of life.”

“You have to bear in mind that you are not here for partying; if you assure yourselves that you will graduate, you will surely make it and graduate. But you can achieve nothing without planning properly; you have to read and work harder to succeed here,” he said.

In her remark, the Head of Department, School of Dental Technology and Therapy, Mrs. Ngozi Okafor reminded the students that before they would be allowed to write exams, they must meet up with the requirement of 75 percent attendance, adding that “this is the department where you will learn the art and science of dental technology and biomedical technology engineering as the case may be.”

PHOTO: Group photograph of the welcomed year 1 students of Dental Technology and Biomedical Department with the Director School of Dental Technology and Engineering, Enugu, Mr. Owumma AA, HOD Dental Technology Mrs Ngozi Okafor and NADTS President, Comr. Nuhu Musa