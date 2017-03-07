Templates by BIGtheme NET
I got N3bn seized by EFCC as gifts – Yakubu

5 hours ago

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has restated his claim that the sums of  $9,772,800  and £74,000 recovered from where he kept them in a house in Kaduna last month were gifts he got over a period of time.
In an affidavit which he filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, the ex-NNPC boss  however said the sums of money, which amounted to about N3bn, were not gifts he got “as a public servant or while he was a public servant”.
He said they were gifts he got through goodwills which he enjoyed during various celebrations and ceremonies he hosted in a period of five years.
Yakubu, who left office as the NPPC GMD in August 2014, about two and a half years ago, did not disclose details of the ceremonies in the affidavit, but insisted that the money came from well-wishers and friends.

