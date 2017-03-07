I got N3bn seized by EFCC as gifts – Yakubu

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has restated his claim that the sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 recovered from where he kept them in a house in Kaduna last month were gifts he got over a period of time.

In an affidavit which he filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday , the ex-NNPC boss however said the sums of money, which amounted to about N3bn, were not gifts he got “as a public servant or while he was a public servant”.

He said they were gifts he got through goodwills which he enjoyed during various celebrations and ceremonies he hosted in a period of five years.

Yakubu, who left office as the NPPC GMD in August 2014, about two and a half years ago, did not disclose details of the ceremonies in the affidavit, but insisted that the money came from well-wishers and friends.