Man, 46, remanded over production, sale of fake cough syrup in Anambra

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has remanded a 46 year-old Ejike Okereke, in prison for alleged production and distribution of fake cough syrup known as Codrux Cough Syrup.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) last Thursday arraigned Okereke on five count charge before Justice N. I. Oweibo of Awka, Federal High Court.

The prosecution counsel, Jombo Adumen, told the court that the accused person who resided at James street, Iyiowa Odekpe, Onitsha had on 2nd Februay, 2017 produced, packaged and sold, fake Codrux Cough Syrup in a manner that was misleading.

Adumen said having contravene the rules guiding production, packaging and distribution of drugs, Okereke has committed an offense contrary to sections of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Food (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same act.

After the five-count charge was read to his understanding, the accused who appeared without any counsel, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Court in her ruling, ordered thatOkereke be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter to April 11 for trial since there was no application for bail.