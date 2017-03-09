More trouble for ex-Enugu CJ as EFCC freezes his N50m account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has slammed four charges against a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike.

Specifically, the former chief judge will be arraigned at a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on four counts bordering on false asset declarations.

Although the application for the arraignment has been filed before the court, no date has been fixed for the arraignment.

The EFCC also obtained an interim forfeiture order freezing the Zenith Bank account of the former judge with a balance of N50m.

The EFCC said the forfeiture order was made in response to a prayer of the EFCC seeking the freezing, seizure and forfeiture of properties and assets linked to the former chief judge.

Umezulike is being investigated in connection with his alleged involvement in abuse of office and receiving gratification.

The National Judicial Council had on September 29, 2016 recommended Justice Umezulike for compulsory retirement

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has since implemented the recommendation by removing the Chief Judge and appointing a successor.