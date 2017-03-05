Obasanjo doesn’t see any good in people — Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to emulate statesmen like former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

According to the governor, Abubakar and other statesmen who work hard to keep Nigeria stable and united do not see themselves as saints.

Fayose stated this while answering questions after a visit to the former military head of state in his Abuja residence.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, quoted the governor as praising Abubakar for his roles, especially before and after the 2015 general elections, in ensuring stability in the country.

In his remarks, Abubakar congratulated Fayose on his election as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

He also said he had been reading about Fayose’s activities as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria.

He added that democracy needed a virile opposition to thrive and make progress and commended Fayose for the various developmental projects being executed in Ekiti State.

Asked by reporters if he would embark on such a visit to Obasanjo, Fayose said, “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo must take a cue from somebody like General Abdulsalami Abubakar who is working for the unity and stability of the country.

“President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. His major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself.”

Meanwhile, the redeployment of the former Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Wilson Ilalegwu, barely three months after he assumed duty at the state’s command and removal of the state’s head of Department of State Services have generated controversy in the state as Fayose, Speaker, Ekiti State of the House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, condemned the development.

The governor raised the alarm that he was not privy to the redeployment of the security chiefs, adding that the action undermines his office.

Fayose said that as the chief security officer of the state, he ought to have been informed about the reposts.

“A governor was elected and not appointed. But if those already posted from Buhari’s state have come to do some hatchet job in Ekiti, they should have a rethink. Ekiti is very peaceful, nobody should come and destabilise it. These are steps taken ahead of 2018 governorship election. The Federal Government should not do anything funny,” he said.

Oluwawole, condemning the government, stated that removal of the two security chiefs was to actualise the plan of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to arrest the lawmakers.

He added that Ekiti people and the lawmakers were fully behind Fayose.

Speaking in the same vein, Ekiti Unity Agenda, an umbrella body of elders in the state claimed that the redeployment was politically motivated as a former Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Abdullah Chaffe, an indigene of Katsina State, took charge of police command in Ekiti.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group said, “We note with consternation the redeployment of the Director of Department of State Services, Abdulfata Mohammed, an indigene from Katsina State. Ekiti Elders Unity Agenda believes the posting of the two men from President Muhammadu Buhari’s state cannot be a mere coincidence considering the role of Governor Ayodele Fayose as a leading voice of the opposition in the country.

“We have every reason to suspect that their postings are to actualise some sinister agenda and to gag officials of the state government and probably heat up the polity to prepare the ground for an emergency rule. Why is Ekiti the only target of repost of security chiefs? Are Katsina indigenes the only ones in the police and DSS? The Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had barely spent three months in the state, so why the rush in redeploying him when the state is enjoying peace and security?”