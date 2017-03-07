Patience Jonathan: Group slams N5bn suit on EFCC

The International Human Right and Anti-Corruption Society has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged unlawful assets seizure.

The suit was filed on behalf of the former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan before Justice A. O. Otaluka of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Lugbe.

The NGO, in the suit number CV/1027/17 also alleged harassment and illegal intimidation of the former first lady.

The NGO through its team of lawyers led by Mr Gabriel Egbule was seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the EFCC from further harassment and intimidation of the former first lady.

It was also seeking the court to compel the EFCC to pay the sum of N5bn as compensation for violation of the fundamental human right of Jonathan.

It said in the suit that the EFCC acted beyond its statutory powers when it embarked on the seizure of monies legitimately belonging to the former first lady.

The former first lady had in September 2016, said she was using her $15m, which was frozen in four companies’ accounts to settle medical bills while she was out of the country.

No date was fixed for the hearing of the suit.