PDP leaders ready to visit Buhari in London, says BOT Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees [BOT], Walid Jubril, says the party’s leaders are ready to visit and sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Mr. Jubril, who denied that the party promoted the rumoured death of the president, said the PDP was rather praying fervently for Mr. Buhari’s safe return to Nigeria.

“Let him be well and come back and continue with his leadership of Nigeria.

“If we are to be given the opportunity, the PDP leaders will even go to London to wish him well and sympathise with his family,” he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] in Kaduna.

The BOT chairman, also spoke on the lingering crisis in the party, saying that “the PDP will never die”.

According to him, the party is making efforts to end the lingering crisis facing it and forge ahead.

“By the grace of God we are coming clean and the PDP will never die, it will remain as a very strong party.

“There could be differences; differences will come and go, we will emerge stronger and ready to win all elections like we have won in Rivers, Taraba, Gombe, and we are going to win in Anambra, Ekiti hands down.”

The BOT chairman cautioned against confusing party members, saying they should allow ongoing reconciliation efforts by well meaning Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said that apart from Mr. Jonathan, other party members were also engaged in the reconciliation efforts.

“I am very sure that there are moves by very responsible party leaders on way forward for our party and we are making a lot of contacts,” he said.

According him, the former president was consulting with the BOT and all the estranged groups in the party.

“He has spoken with Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff and he is also talking with me as BOT chairman.

“People should give the former president the opportunity to make proper scrutiny and come out with agreeable solutions on this matter.

“They should not be in too much hurry to further confuse members; we are talking about political solutions.”

Mr. Jubril dismissed reports of alleged attempt by the Makarfi faction to break away and register a new party.

“My belief is that when there are such decisions, it will be subjected to scrutiny and discussions by all organs and forums such as the national assembly, the ministers forum, former governors, and we have the BOT and also the chairmen of various states.

“Whatever we want to do, it must be subjected to their beliefs and understanding.

“I wonder if anybody will say that he has gone to register on behalf of PDP; I will not accept that.”