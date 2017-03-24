Police stop woman from jumping into Lagos lagoon

A woman who was about to jump into the Lagos Lagoon was rescued by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command Friday morning.

According to the woman, she was pushed to committing suicide in order to put an end to her constant sleeplessness and shame occasioned by her indebtedness to three Swiss textile dealers.

The Police reported that 58-year-old Taiwo Momoh, who lives in Lekki and a textile dealer in Lagos Island, had pulled off her shoes, wrapper and was about jumping into the lagoon when the officers rescued her.

away most of the textiles that were left in the shop.

She emphasised that most of the time, she had been having sleepless nights and seeing the ‘ghosts’ of the creditors whenever she was alone.

Momoh, being a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, alleged that it was also difficult for her to see the pastor of her parish.

She said on several occasions, she had attempted to see her parish pastor to identify with her problem and for the church to help her raise money to meet her Swiss creditors in order to assure them that she would pay their money.

She noted that she was only allowed to see the second-in-command, which yielded no fruits.

Momoh said, “Added to all these, my first son, whom I felt would stand by me and console me, abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left.

“I don’t want to use my debt and death to disturb anybody. I was in the shop this morning. I have looked everywhere and estimated what is there.

“I think, with my house, a bungalow, those I am leaving behind can still live comfortably. I want to go and meet God. This world is empty.

“I won’t because I want to get rich join cult group. I go my way and I don’t socialise unnecessarily.

“I was a Muslim, I have, because of this problem, been jumping from one faith to the other.

“The problem is too much for me to bear. I want to go back to God.

“That is why I have dressed very simply. I am ready to meet Him. If He cannot address my problem on earth, let me go back to Him.”