Buhari-1-640x360 (1)

President Buhari returns from London Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom on Friday, March 10, 2017.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday.

Part of it reads: “The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

Before leaving the country, Buhari handed over powers to the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who has been Acting as President ever since.

 

