S’Africa deports 97 Nigerians

The South African Government has deported 97 Nigerians for civil and criminal offences.

The deportees comprising males and females arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday night aboard a chartered aircraft with registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Among the deportees were 95 males and two females, six of whom were deported for drug offences; 10 were arrested and deported for criminal offences while others committed various immigration offences.

Those deported for drug and criminal offences were immediately handed over to the police for further prosecution while others with civil cases were left to go home after profiling by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the airport.

The deportation is coming on the heels of the evacuation of 41 Nigerian girls from Mali, who were victims of human trafficking, on Monday evening.