Smuggled rifles: Customs quizzes 15 senior officers

The Nigeria Customs Service has quizzed no fewer than 15 officers as part of investigations into the illegal importation of 661 rifles in Lagos.

The ranks of the officers range from assistant comptroller to superintendent, assistant superintendent and inspector.

It was also learnt that two officers – Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386 ACIC – are currently facing an orderly room trial for possible dismissal for their alleged role in the crime.

It will be recalled that the Federal Operations Unit, while on patrol, intercepted a Mark truck with registration number BUG 265 XG conveying a 40ft container with number; PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa Road, Lagos.

When contacted on the telephone, the spokesman for the FOU, Zone A, NCS, Mr. Jerry Atah, said he was driving and promised to call back.

However, his phone indicated that it was switched off when our correspondent attempted to call him a second time.

But a reliable source in the agency told our correspondent that at least 15 officers had been quizzed at the FOU while the prime suspects were undergoing an orderly room trial. (Punch)