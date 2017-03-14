Stop senseless killings, Anglican Church tells Buhari

The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to find ways to stop the killing of Nigerians across the country.

Okoh said it was the duty of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in any part of the country.

He decried what he called the senseless killings of Nigerians by arms-bearing Fulani herdsmen.

The Anglican Primate spoke at Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State during the dedication of Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral by the Ogbaru Diocese.

He said it was not only in Southern Kaduna that people were being massacred, stressing that “everywhere in the country, Nigerians are being killed every now and then.”

He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians in every part of the country.

Okoh enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for the full recovery of President Buhari, to enable him to offer Nigeria the desired leadership for which he was elected.

The primate also called for economic measures to cushion the effects of the economic downturn in the country.

In another development, parishioners at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Awka, Anambra State, on Monday protested an alleged encroachment on the church premises by indigenes.

The protesters, including clergymen, carried placards with different inscriptions. Some of the placards read, ‘This land is not for sale,’ “Stop trespassing on our land,’ and ‘We are bona fide owners of the land.’

They alleged that land grabbers in the area were determined to sell their land.

Their spokesperson, Revd. Canon Jason Onyeakagbusi, told our correspondent that the land was given to the Church in 1904 by the Umudiana people of Amikwo village following the arrival of the Church Missionary Society led by Rev. Smith in 1890.