We won’t disclose Buhari’s medical bills –FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said despite pressure from groups and individuals, it would not disclose the amount spent on President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this while answering reporters’ questions at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari has been under pressure to disclose the amount spent on his 49-day medical treatment in London.

Saturday PUNCH has, in line with the Freedom of Information Act, sent a letter to the Presidency, requesting it to provide for public consumption Buhari’s medical bills in the UK.

But Mohammed said the request should be considered on the basis of national security and morals.

He said he was not aware of anywhere in the world where the President was forced to divulge the cost of his medical bills.

The minister said even the FoI Act excluded issues bordering on national security.

Mohammed stated, “This matter (the President’s medical bill) has come several times and our position on the matter is quite straight forward.

“What are the President’s conditions of service? What are his entitlements in terms of his well-being and health care? The state is supposed to take responsibility for these.

“We believe that asking for how much has been spent on the health of the President is an issue that we should weigh very well, both for national security and also for moral issues. I don’t know why we must divulge such very sensitive information.

“I might be wrong but I don’t have experience elsewhere that the President of any country will be ill and be forced to disclose how much the state has spent on his health.

“Yes, there is the Freedom of Information Act but it is also carved in such a way that when such information is likely to endanger national security, I think it is an area that is not covered.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), and the Campaign for Democracy, among others, believe it has become imperative to release the President’s medical bill in the UK.

They feel this has become imperative as the Buhari government rode to power on the pedestal of transparency, and a promise to fight corruption.

Buhari had written the Senate that he would embark on medical vacation for 10 days between January 23 and February 6, 2017 and that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would act as the President.

However, a second letter, written to the Senate on February 5, informed the lawmakers of the President’s wish to extend his leave indefinitely.

The letter had stated that the extension was to enable him to complete and receive the results of a series of medical tests.

Having failed to release his medical bill to the public after he returned to Nigeria, the SERAP said Nigerians had the right to know how much of their money was spent on the President’s treatment abroad as guaranteed by the FoI Act.

Executive Director, SERAP, Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni, said, “Pursuant to the FoI Act, which was signed into law in 2011, every Nigerian has a right to know from any public office holder any information they think they must have.

“So, the Presidency should provide a categorical answer to the question of Buhari’s medical bill abroad. This is a democracy and in democracy, there can be no opaqueness, everything must be clear and open.”

President, CD, Bako Usman, said the President as the face of the All Progressives Congress-led government should be transparent with the use of public funds, especially as the party had attained power on the basis of its promise to bring positive change to the country.

Usman said, “So, the President should make available the cost of his medical treatment abroad. Someone advocating a corruption-free society is supposed to be open. This government’s ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign will be appreciated by the citizens if the President is open and transparent.”

CACOL’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, said, “We want to know how much he has spent except if the money came directly from his pocket. If it was from the purse of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, then he is under obligation to disclose the cost of his treatment to Nigerians.”

Falana said, “While the President cannot be compelled to disclose the nature of his illness, if public funds are spent (on his health care), Nigerians are entitled to know how much was spent.

“Nigerians should know how much has been spent on the medical expenses incurred by the President in the United Kingdom since according to him, he has had the best of medical treatment.”