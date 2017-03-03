Why I want to govern Anambra State –RALPH OKEKE

Deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in 2013 gubernatorial election in Anambra State and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, , Chief Ralph Okeke has declared his ambition to contest the 2017 governorship poll in the state.

Okeke, who was Anambra North Senatorial candidate of APC in 2015 election, said he was well prepared for the Governorship contest, adding that the desire to effect a positive change that will give the hardworking people of Anambra State a new lease of life informed his decision to join the race.

Speaking with Journalists on his decision to join the governorship contest, Okeke said: “Anambra State is one of the States in Nigeria with the potentials to excel and be a role model for others, but the reverse is painfully the case.

“Awka the capital city is nothing short of a glorified village. It is a common sight to see visitors to Anambra scampering to Enugu, Owerri and other neighboring States once it is nightfall for better facilities.

“Areas like my home local government, Anambra West and Ogbaru cannot be reached once the rains start in April. Even areas that once had roads like Ayamelum, Orumba north and south, Awka North, and other areas, the roads have failed.

“Certainly things cannot continue like this. It is my belief that I am one of the best hands that can transform Anambra into a State that can stand its own comparatively with any country in Africa.”

The politician said having spent over four years as a Council Chairman and six years in the federal House of Representatives in the past two decades, “my knowledge and understanding of situation of Anambra state during those years have prepared me for the greater task ahead.

“I will judiciously manage the resources that accrue to the state and partner with the private sector and also work with both local and some international organizations to raise Anambra State to the standard she ought to be for the benefit of Anambraians and Nigeria at large.”

Most importantly, Okeke continued, “it is a shame that Anambra state is still governed by a party that exists only in one state. I know for sure that if Chief Emeka Ojukwu were alive today, he would have joined APC for national integration.

“This is because Ojukwu’s intention was to raise APGA so it could be accepted nationwide and win the presidency. But now that some characters have made it remain as one state party, I am sure that the Ikemba would have joined other well meaning Nigerians in APC to make Anambra and the country great.”