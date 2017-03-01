Xenophobic Attacks: “Its time for the NASS to Say Enough is Enough” –Ekweremadu

In the wake of renewed attacks on Nigerian businesses and citizens in South

Africa, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has

called for immediate parliamentary action to stop the ugly trend by sending

a strong parliamentary delegation to the Parliament of South Africa to

present the country’s position on the issue.

Senator Ekweremadu stated this at the Senate plenary on Tuesday while

contributing to the debate on a motion on the xenophobic attacks on

Nigerians in South Africa. The motion was moved by Senator Rose Oko (PDP:

Cross River North).

Senator Ekweremadu, who noted that the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

have continued unabated and got worse by the year, bemoaned the failure on

the part of the government of South Africa to halt the attacks.

He expressed regrets that the South African people have all too soon

forgotten the enormous sacrifices Nigeria made to free South Africa from

the clutches apartheid.

He said: “I believe that it is time for the National Assembly to rise and

say that enough is enough. I support this motion and I would suggest that

we send a strong parliamentary delegation to South Africa to meet with

their parliament and present our position as a country.

“Nigerians are increasingly been attacked and every year gets worse. They

started by attacking Nigerian businesses and now they are killing Nigerians

and it appears that our government is not doing anything.

“It appears that our brothers and sisters from South Africa have forgotten

where they are coming from. South Africa suffered under severe apartheid

regime for so many years and it took the immense contribution, support and

commitment of Nigeria to get them out of apartheid.

“We must remind ourselves that time was when Nigerians go to the United

kingdom without visa. The essence of imposing visa on Nigerians to travel

to the UK was because of our support and commitment to South Africa.

Nigeria started by imposing sanctions on the UK on account of apartheid and

one of those sanctions was the requirement for British citizens coming to

Nigeria to obtain Nigerian visa. The UK government retaliated and then

imposed visa requirement on Nigerians. Prior to that, Nigerians did not

need visa to travel to the UK and we have continued to suffer that till

today.Nigerians now have to go to UK embassy asking for visa and most of

them are denied. That was unnecessary, but we had to go through this

because of South Africa”.

He also said recalled that Nigerians made individual contributions to boost

the war against apartheid.

“We are aware of our citizens several contributions to the people of South

Africa during the apartheid regime; we were made to contribute money even

as students to send to South Africa to support the people of South Africa.

Those who were fighting in South Africa, when it became too hot for them

came to Nigeria. They were housed; their children were given scholarships

to attend schools; they were well taken care of and when apartheid subsided

or ended, they returned to South Africa. These and many more were the

contributions of Nigeria to the people of South Africa. So, these attacks

represent ingratitude and are therefore not African”, Ekweremadu added.