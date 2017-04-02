APC denies plotting with judiciary to remove Fayose

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party faction-led by Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase of raising false alarm on an alleged plot to sack Governor Ayodele Fayose from office.

The party said its state Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe, did not grant any interview or issue any statement boasting of any plot to manipulate the Judiciary to remove Fayose from power.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Taiwo Olatunbosun, stated this in Igede Ekiti during an empowerment programme organised by the Architect Deji Adetuberu Foundation for over 200 widows in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

He said, “There was no place the chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, issued such a release and of course there is no release that will be made by the party without the knowledge of the office of the Publicity Secretary of the party.

“The statement did not emanate from the office of the Chairman neither did the office of the Publicity Secretary has the knowledge of such. So it is the handiwork of the factional PDP in Ekiti State and of course, the Governor of Ekiti State.

“They are doing this to deceive the people of Ekiti State and the entire people of this country that their government of fraud, their government of electoral robbery should continue to perpetrate illegality of their PDP administration foisted on Ekiti people.”

The President of ADAF who is also a chieftain of APC in the state, Deji Adetuberu, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at alleviating the suffering and improving living standards of Nigerians.

He said the empowerment programmes and intervention policies of the APC-led government were designed to better the lot of the people and to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in the country.

To him, the support for small and medium scale businesses, bailout funds and recent Paris refund made avaiable to the states, were concrete measures adopted by Buhari to salvage the situation.

On the empowerment for the widows who got cash donations from the foundation, Adetuberu said it was in support of the women, whom he said, had been neglected to their fates.

Lamenting that youths and women were the worst hit by the economic crunch, he disclosed that the gesture would be extended to the youths in the nearest future while over 700 women would also benefit when other two senatorial districts enjoyed the programme.

Describing it as a private initiative, he urged well to do politicians irrespective of their political persuasion to support their people as led by Buhari in his disposition to all state governments.

The state APC deputy chairman, Chief Kemi Olaleye, thanked Adetuberu for his support for the people at this crucial time, saying the people and the party would pay him back in 2018.

She advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to bring honour to the donor and the party.

The senatorial APC Chairman, Chief George Ojo, described the gesture as one of the policy thrust of the party. He added that he was happy that a member was doing it in the district.

He called on other members to emulate the donor by giving and supporting people.