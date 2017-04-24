Army arrests impostor in Onitsha

THE 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, said it has arrested a suspect, one Mr. Abdullahi Auwal Yakubu, described by the Army as a notorious impersonator.

A statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said the suspect was arrested by a Naval patrol team in Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to the statement, “Mr. Abdullahi was at the time of his arrest, dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage uniform and combat boots.”

When interviewed, the statement further said, “he could not provide correct answers to the questions asked, thereby exposing him as an obvious impersonator.

“Further questioning revealed the culprit had been in the habit of harassing and extorting members of the public under the guise of being a soldier, presenting fake identification card.”

The suspect was said to have been handed over “to troops of 302 Artillery Regiment deployed for duty at the Onitsha Head Bridge and has since been questioned at the Regiment’s Military Police Orderly Room, with the view to handing him over to police for more action.”

The statement urged members of the public “to take note of the occasional tendency of hoodlums to disguise as military personnel with intent to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”