Communal Clash: Army, DSS uncover arms stockpile in Anambra, arrest suspects

Authorities of the 82 division of the Nigerian Army disclosed on Sunday that a joint security cordon and search operation by its troops and Department of State Services, DSS, have led to discovery of stockpiled arms and ammunition.

The joint operation which led to arrest of two suspects, followed the murder of three civilians recently as a result of land dispute between some communities in Anambra State.

A statement signed by Col Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public relations which gave details of the discovery, said: “Following intelligence report, operatives of the Department of State Security Services Anambra State Command and a Patrol Team from 302 General Support Regiment Onitsha, successfully carried out a Cordon and Search Operation on three identified locations in Amansi – Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Housing Estate, Nteje general area, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The operation was conducted in the early hours of today Sunday 25 April 2017 at about 06:00 am.





“In the three areas that were searched, – specifically, – in building number 8, Chukwunonso Ndulue Street in Graceland Housing Estate, Nsugbe, Onitsha, two suspects were arrested.

“The following arms, ammunition and other items were recovered: 7 Pump Action Guns, 44 Cartridges, 1 Hunter Knife, and 2 Cutlasses.

“Recently, the three mentioned communities (Amansi – Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Estate Nteje), have been in acrimonious land/chieftaincy tussle.

“This led to the gruesome murder of three civilians allegedly by suspected thugs.



“Consequently, the areas fall under security surveillance for sometimes. This might be the basis for the Cordon and Search effort in the localities.