Dino Melaye gives update on assassination attempt

Senator Dino Melaye, has given the latest update after the reported assassination attempt on him by unknown gunmen on Saturday.

Senator Melaye said that unknown gunmen attacked his home in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

He said that the gunmen shot sporadically into the building for over an hour, leaving two vehicles parked within the premises damaged.

However, reacting via his twitter handle on Sunday morning, Melaye wrote, “7 people arrested at the residence of Taofik Isa and a jeep loaded with Ammunitions.

“Jeep now in the custody of DC Crime and investigation.”

Melaye had while speaking on the assassination attempt on Saturday, accused the chairman of the local government, Taofiq Isa, of being behind the attack.

“I got a rousy welcome from Kabba to my hometown yesterday (Friday) and I know it angered the power that be in the state which mobilised for this assassination attempt on my life.

“At about midnight we started hearing gunshots. They fired more than 200 rounds of bullet into the house. This attempt to kill me will not stop me from speaking the truth.

This attempt is being championed by the chairman of my local government. He had said it many times that he will do everything to stop me from coming home. Besides, those assailants when leaving were chanting ‘We will know if it’s Taofiq that owns the land or you’.“If I speak the truth I will die, if I lie I will die. Me, I’ve decided to speak the truth and die. I’m not afraid of death. I only respect men I don’t fear them.

“I am championing an administrative course. I will continue to speak and be voice to the voiceless. I’m not deterred, I remain resolute to make Kogi better. Nothing will stop me from coming home,” he told newsmen.

Melaye also said that the police only showed up three hours after the assailants left, despite being a stone throw from the house.

“The DPO did not come to my house until three hours later. Even the area command in Kabba was not notified until I called the CP. I suspect a satanic collabo between Taofiq and the police in Aiyetoro because the duo had a meeting two days ago.

Only God will protect us in this country but definitely not the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, says investigations into the incident have begun.