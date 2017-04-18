Ekweremadu lauds Nigerians for their Investment in Democracy

…Rates Enugu most peaceful State in Nigeria

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has lauded Nigerians for their support and investment in democracy, which he said, had helped sustain the democratic process in the country.

He also commended the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for making peace and development the cornerstones of his administration, thereby turning Enugu into the most peaceful state in the country.

Senator Ekweremadu made the statements at the grand reception organised in his honour by Agbada Nenwe community in Nenwe, Aninri Local Government Area in Enugu State, during the Easter holiday.

He said: “Nigerians have left no one in doubt that they want democracy to succeed. Even in extreme hardship, they have continued to endure and make sacrifices. The resilience and patience of our people are unmatchable. However, leaders must reciprocate the unalloyed faith and people’s resilience in protecting the nation’s democracy by delivering good governance and development.

“I enjoin Nigerians to continue to support government at all levels because I am sure that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. But as leaders, we must eschew recrimination, divisiveness, and deploy the best hands on deck to move the nation forward”.

Ekweremadu commended Agbada Nenwe community for the newfound peace in the area and urged the people to sustain it by continually emulating the peaceful and humble dispositions of the State Governor.

“I want to specially commend Governor Ugwuanyi for enthroning peace and harmony in the State. There is no doubt that Enugu is the most peaceful state in the country”, he stressed.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Dr. F.N. Imoh, said the honour accorded Senator Ekweremadu was in appreciation of the numerous projects and services he had rendered to the community, such as the Nenwe-Oduma-Uburu road, rural electrification, water projects, scholarships through the Ikeoha Foundation, construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres, appointments, among others.

Igwe Imo said that Nigeria would develop faster if every political leader toed Ekweremadu’s footsteps.