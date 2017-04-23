Ekweremadu mourns Senator Adeleke

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed shock and deep sense of loss over the death of the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Ekweremadu, who described the deceased as a perfect gentleman and patriot, noted that his demise was a grave loss, not only to the Senate and the good people of Osun State, but also the entire nation.

He said: “I am in rude shock over this sad development. It is like a rainstorm at the height of dry season.

“Distinguished Adeleke was a brother and friend. He was cosmopolitan in nature and started his education in Enugu, my State. This nature showed in his broadminded approach to debates and national issues, which stood him out as a statesman and pan-Nigerian.

“With him as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I found a willing partner, as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in the 6th Senate in our collective effort to reposition the nation’s electoral system. He will be remembered for the gains of those reforms as witnessed in the 2011 and 2015 general elections”.

The Deputy President of the Senate condoled with the family of the late Senator as well as the government and people of Osun State.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.