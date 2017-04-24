Ex-gov Obi not my political rival — Umeh

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance,Chief Victor Umeh, on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the intrigues and delay in the conduct of the Anambra central senatorial rerun that had lingered since 2015.

Umeh, who was APGA’s senatorial candidate in the district in the 2015 general elections, spoke at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, Anambra state after he was conferred with the Papal knighthood by the catholic bishop of the Awka diocese, Rt. Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor.