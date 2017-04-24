Templates by BIGtheme NET
Ex-gov Obi not my political rival — Umeh
Chief Victor Umeh, APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central
Chief Victor Umeh, APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central

Ex-gov Obi not my political rival — Umeh

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance,Chief Victor Umeh, on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the intrigues and delay in the conduct of the Anambra central senatorial rerun that had lingered since 2015.

Umeh, who was APGA’s  senatorial candidate in  the district in the 2015 general elections, spoke at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, Anambra state  after he was conferred with the Papal knighthood by the catholic  bishop of the  Awka diocese, Rt. Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor.

Speaking at the cathedral, Umeh said he did not bear any grudge against a former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi.

Umeh  said “Obi is not my political rival. I was instrumental to his becoming a governor  and I stood by him and gave him the desired support through out his eight years as governor.”

 

