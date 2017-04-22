Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari for giving three appointments to Hausa-Fulanis in one day

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for using his government to favor his northern kinsmen.

Fani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wondered why Buhari decided to appoint northerners as Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Acting Director General of National Intelligent Agency as well as MD of NEXIM Bank.

The former minister in a Facebook post, Friday morning, reiterated his earlier statement that Buhari was only rewarding Fulani herdsmen for butchering Nigerians.

He said, “Three major appointments were announced yesterday. Acting SGF, Acting DG NIA and MD NEXIM Bank. All three went to Hausa-Fulanis.

“Meanwhile a few days ago Buhari rewarded the Fulani militants and herdsmen for butchering Nigerians by appointing their official spokesman as the Secretary of the Federal Character Commission.”