Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to Educational Development

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner educational institutions and private organizations towards the improvement of the standard of education in the State.

Gov. Ugwuanyi spoke at the College of the Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu, when he performed t he ground breaking of the ultra-modern dormitory complex, and inauguration of the multi purpose building, built by the school’s Alumni Association.

The governor who performed the ceremony in the presence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga, the Principal of the foremost institution, Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, old boys of the school, among others, stated that the premium his administration places on education was high and makes it imperative for him to support any initiative that promotes quality learning in the State.

He noted that the goals of the CIC Alumni Association and its efforts to develop facilities in the school, were completely in tandem with his administration’s unequivocal commitment to raise the bar in educational development especially through “the provision and upgrading of necessary infrastructure and facilities as well as the engagement of qualified personnel for the schools”

Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed in a special way, all the members of the Association who travelled from all over the world to be part of the ceremony and commended them for their commitment to ensuring that the flag of the famous institution continues to fly high.

“Consequently, this administration, had shortly upon inauguration, embarked on the renovation, refurbishment and re-equipment of educational institutions at all levels across the state among many other interventions.

“I am happy to recall that we procured and donated Braille machines, jaw readers, desktop computers, and related accessories to the visually challenged students of this great institution within the first hundred days of the administration and we have since, distributed ICT facilities and accessories to many other secondary schools in the State

“I therefore, pledge our firm support towards the completion of the ultra modern dormitory project at the CIC and I assure you that working together,we will ensure that the school regains its place as one of the foremost institutions for secondary education in the country.

“Once I again, I thank the members of the International Alumni Association of the CIC for inviting me to this ceremony and I wish you more glorious accomplishments in your noble service to your Alma Mater and the society at large”, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated.