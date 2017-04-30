Templates by BIGtheme NET
Home / Featured / IPOB names Fayose Biafra Gov
fayose11

IPOB names Fayose Biafra Gov

Posted by: Advocate News Nigeria in Featured, Latest News, News 36 mins ago 0 15 Views

The Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, has named and honored the governor of Ekiti state Ayode Fayose the governor of Biafra.

This was made known to newsmen through  a statement issued and signed by its media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful.

Gov. Fayose was honoured in respect to his courage depicted during Nnamdi Kanu’s trial and circumstances that led to his bail.

However, the statement reads thus, “We also acknowledge the immense contributions of the honorary Biafran Gov. Ayodele Fayose who did what no south-east or south-south governor had the courage to do.”

IPOB also commended Osita Chidoka and Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation ministers; Chukwuma Soludo, Pat Utomi, Ike Ekweremau, deputy senate president; Enyinnaya Abaribe and others “for their support in the release of its leaders.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© 2015 The Advocate News All Rights Reserved. | Site Credits: Just Web Services

ăn dặm kiểu NhậtResponsive WordPress Themenhà cấp 4 nông thônthời trang trẻ emgiày cao gótshop giày nữdownload wordpress pluginsmẫu biệt thự đẹpepichouseáo sơ mi nữhouse beautiful