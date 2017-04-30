IPOB names Fayose Biafra Gov

The Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, has named and honored the governor of Ekiti state Ayode Fayose the governor of Biafra.

This was made known to newsmen through a statement issued and signed by its media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful.

Gov. Fayose was honoured in respect to his courage depicted during Nnamdi Kanu’s trial and circumstances that led to his bail.

However, the statement reads thus, “We also acknowledge the immense contributions of the honorary Biafran Gov. Ayodele Fayose who did what no south-east or south-south governor had the courage to do.”

IPOB also commended Osita Chidoka and Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation ministers; Chukwuma Soludo, Pat Utomi, Ike Ekweremau, deputy senate president; Enyinnaya Abaribe and others “for their support in the release of its leaders.”