Our Traders Raffle Scheme designed to create wealth, Says Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that the Traders

Empowerment Raffle Draw was conceived to boost traders’ income and

further deepen commercial activities in the state.

The governor made the remark at the Orie Awgu Market, in Awgu Local

Government Area, where the raffle draw produced more winners of N50,000 as the programme moved to Enugu West Senatorial Zone, having held earlier in the state’s other two senatorial zones.

“We embarked on this scheme in fulfillment of our promises to boost

economic activities in the state and improve the lots of all members

of the society including civil servants, professionals, teachers, farmers, artisans, etc,” he said, pointing out that the draw is open to traders in the 37 selected markets in the state.

Urging the lucky winners to utilize the fund to improve their businesses, he explained that the programme will help create the needed wealth and necessary environment that will further impact

positively on the state’s economic profile.

The initiative has continued to draw commendation from the public

since its launch two months ago. Raffle draws had been held at the Ogbete Market, in Enugu metropolis, and Ahia Ogige, Nsukka.

Speaking at the event, the member representing Awgu, Aninri and Oji

River at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu,

described the Traders Empowerment Raffle as an indication of Governor

Ugwuanyi’s interest in the welfare of the people.

“The governor could indeed have allotted the entire 300 slots of the raffle draw to his community, his friends or party supporters; but he has, instead, decided to spread it to all the traders in the state

through a transparent and open raffle draw,” he noted, adding that in

deciding to hold the event in Awgu the governor had given the people

of the council a sense of belonging.

Also speaking, the chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon.

Stanley Okeke, explained that Governor Ugwuany’s visit to Orie Awgu

Market was the first of its kind in the council since its creation and thanked the governor for his inspiring ideas.