PDP sweeps LG polls in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State has won all the 13 chairmanship and 171 councillor slots in the local government election conducted on Saturday by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission.
The election was held in the entire 13 Local Government Areas and the 171 wards in the state.
Announcing the result at the commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki on Sunday, the Chairman of ESIEC, Jossy Eze, said that the PDP won all the 13 chairmanship seats and all the 171 councillor slots in the state.
He said, “The Peoples Democratic Party won the entire chairmanship and councillor seats in Abakaliki, Afikpo-North, Afikpo-South, Ishielu, Ikwo, Ivo, Izzi, Ohaukwu, Ohaozara, Onicha, Ebonyi, Ezza-North, and Ezza-South local government areas.”
The conduct of the election was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen.
The election was the first to be conducted by the administration of Governor David Umahi.