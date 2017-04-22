Police IG hails Gov. Ugwuanyi on Security

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim has expressed delight at Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s efforts in supporting the Nigerian police towards improving security in the state.

The police chief spoke through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South Eastern Region, Mr. Valentine Ntomchukwu, who was at the Government House, Enugu on courtesy visit.

Mr. Ntomchukwu informed the governor that he was in Enugu state on a familiarization visit, to strengthen its community policing initiatives and to review the operational strategies of the Nigerian police as well as to identify the challenges confronting the force with a view to proffering solutions to solving them in order to further reduce crime and criminality in all the states in the region.

He also described Enugu as “a very peaceful and friendly state” not only to the police but also to all law-abiding citizens, and solicited further support of the state government to the command to enable it to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

“Your Excellency, from your pedigree and from what I have been reading about you, we are impressed. We are equally optimistic that you will continue to support the state police command and by extension, the police high command”, the DIG said.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi commended the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim, for the initiative, which he said “clearly underscores the commitment of the Police to enhance peace and security in the region and the country in general”.

The governor noted the importance of security for the stability, growth and development of the society, stressing that “without it, engagement in meaningful social, political and economic activities, will be virtually impossible”.

“Enugu State is regarded as one of the safest and peaceful States in Nigeria and this is a result of the strategic and exemplary partnership that the state government has maintained with security agencies in the State as well as other initiatives designed to involve the citizenry in security efforts.