South-East govs to meet FG over Kanu, projects, others

Governors of the South-East states, on Sunday, resolved to hold talks with the Federal Government on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and the ongoing pro-Biafran agitation in the zone.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the South-East Governors Forum in Enugu.

The meeting, which held behind closed door at the Enugu State Government House, was attended by Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was absent.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Umahi, who is the chairman of the forum, said other issues the governors intended to discuss with the Federal Government included ecological problems, uncompleted projects as well as power and security challenges in the South-East.

Umahi stated, “On the issue of IPOB, MASSOB, Kanu’s detention, ecological problems of the South-East; various water dams that have been abandoned in the South-East; our challenges of power; our challenges of security; and several other concerns of our people; the South-East governors today agreed to meet with the various and appropriate authorities of the Federal Government to address these problems.

“We are very committed to these and actions have already started on these issues.”

Besides the planned parley with the Federal Government, the governors also announced plans to hold talks with various stakeholders in the zone.

The proposed talks will centre on issues that are of interest to the people of the South-East, according to Umahi.

The governor added, “South-East governors also agreed to meet with all stakeholders in the South-East to discuss and address all issues that are of interest to our people.”

The governors, at the meeting, also established an ‘economic committee’ that will develop a road map for the economic integration of the zone.

The committee, which is to commence work immediately, is made up of two members from each of the five states.

“We approved a total of two representatives each for our Economic Committee of South-East Governors and we have mandated the committee to immediately meet and fashion out a road map towards our economic integration and this we will do in coming weeks.

“They (committee members) will present a road map for our economic indices and development in our next meeting,” Umahi said.

Umahi added that the Forum had established a functional secretariat, domiciled in the Enugu State Government House.

“Let’s announce to you that our secretariat here in Enugu is now fully functional.

“If you have a need to contact the South-East Governors Forum, you do that through our secretariat. Fortunately it is also in the Government House, Enugu,” he said.

The governor dismissed reports that fire gutted parts of the Ebonyi State’s Government House in Abakiliki.

Umahi stated, “Let me digress a little to say that there was no fire incident at the Government House of Ebonyi State. That is not correct.

“What happened at the Office of the Chief of Staff was over usage of the air conditioner and it had a little problem.”