Why I supported my ‘radical’ daughter for slapping a man – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has recalled how he supported his daughter, Shaheeda when she slapped a man during her school days.

Saunsi said his daughter, who represented him at the BBOG movement’s third anniversary lecture for missing Chibok girls in Abuja last Friday, said the girl is a strange being.

The monarch in a video message that introduced the young lady before she presented the paper on his behalf, said it was wrong for any man to disrespect a lady.

He said, “Although I won’t be there in person, I decided to send not my son but my daughter, Shaheeda to represent me.

“Let me tell you something about the young lady who is going to read my speech. Shaheeda is a graduate of African Leadership Academy in South Africa and a graduate from New York University as a Biology major.

“But long before she went to African Leadership Academy, when she was in Form 3, I remember an incident that is probably relevant for today.

“Her mother came to me and said: ‘You need to talk to your daughter’ and I asked her: ‘Why?’

“She said: ‘Your daughter slapped a boy in school’. It is a bit strange so, I called Shaheeda and said: ‘Shaheeda, I heard that you slapped a boy in school. Why did you do it?’

“Then she said: ‘Dad, that boy has no respect for women’.

“So, I asked her exactly what she meant by that. It turned out that one day, during prep in the afternoon, in full class, the boy had come to her, and put his finger to her forehead and pushed it backwards, and he was in the habit of doing it to all the girls in the class.

She had said nothing apparently and waited until the next day. She walked into the prep class late, the whole class was full, and she walked up to him, slapped him, and said: ‘That was for yesterday,” he said of his daughter, Shaheeda.

According to the royal father, his daughter is the type that would not watch any man subject her to any form of maltreatment in the name of marriage.

His words, “So, long before we started talking about marriage and talking about whether when your husband slaps you, you should slap him back, Shaheeda had decided for herself that she would not take abuse, she would not take insult and she would not be disrespected by any man.

“As you will see when she presents this paper and maybe if she has the time to speak her own mind, those who are opposed to my views and those who think that I am a problem have a much bigger problem to deal with in the next generation of Sanusis.

Sanusi, a former CBN boss said those who have been attacking him for speaking the truth should buckle up as his children who are coming up seem to be far more radical, outspoken and fearless than him.

He said, “They are far more radical, they are more progressive, they are far more committed, they are far more fearless.

“So, maybe it is time for us to address these issues before those group of tigers come to the scene,” the Emir recalled in the video message shortly before his daughter read out the paper.