Children Day: Mrs. Ugwuanyi preaches morality, peace

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has admonished the children of the state to dedicate themselves to things that would uplift their moral standard and promote peace as future leaders.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who gave the advice during the 2017 children’s day celebration held in Enugu, told the children that the essence of the event, which is celebrated annually worldwide, was to appreciate them as future leaders.

She urged the children to be serious with their studies, obedient to their parents and not to engage in activities that could undermine their chances of attaining greatness in life.

“My children remember you are our future leaders, so always do things that will benefit you and that of the society at large”, the Governor’s wife advised.

Also advising the children, the state’s commissioner for gender affairs and social development, Hon. Mrs. Peace Nnaji enjoined them to avail themselves of the opportunity offered to them by their parents and government through dedication to their studies and good moral.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife have demonstrated their love for you, children, through various programmes , you should utilize these opportunity to better your lots” Nnaji said.

Earlier, the Speaker of Enugu State Children’s Parliament, Miss Nkem Oragwu paid glowing tribute to Governor Ugwuanyi and his wife Monica for their interest in the welfare of children.

“Prior to the assumption of office of Governor Ugwuanyi and our Mummy, children were relegated to the background but now we are happy to be associated with our mummy and our dad, His Excellency”, she stated.

She urged the kids to be of good moral and shun all negative acts detrimental to their future.