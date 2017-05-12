Enugu Government moves to revive Hotel Presidential

The Enugu State government has announced some concrete steps towards

restoring Hotel Presidential Enugu to its former glory.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council

meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the commissioner for

information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, said that clearing works at the

hotel had already commenced.

“This directive was sequel to an exhaustive discussions on a memo

presented by the commissioner for culture and tourism on the status of the Presidential Hotel”, the commissioner said.

He added that the council also approved that the parties which had

previously expressed interest in managing the hotel be engaged with a

view to amicably resolving all outstanding issues.

Dr. Udeuhele added that the council equally received a report from the

Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECIDA), which had been

on a one-week rescue mission at the Enugu State Waste Management

Authority (ESWAMA) towards attaining a total clean-up of the Enugu

metropolis. The deliberation resulted in the council’s extension of

the task force’s intervention at ESWAMA to one month.

Also, the council authorised the Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue

to negotiate with major ICT service providers to enable it to select

the appropriate firm capable of rendering the required services that

would expand the board’s capacity to deliver its mandate.

According to the commissioner, the approval was sequel to the

recommendations of the Ministerial Tender Board’s report on bids to

supply services to the Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue.