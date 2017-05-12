Enugu Government moves to revive Hotel Presidential

The Enugu State government has announced some concrete steps towards
restoring Hotel Presidential Enugu to its former glory.
Briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council
meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the commissioner for
information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, said that clearing works at the
hotel had already commenced.
“This directive was sequel to an exhaustive discussions on a memo
presented by the commissioner for culture and tourism on the status of the Presidential Hotel”, the commissioner said.
He added that the council also approved that the parties which had
previously expressed interest in managing the hotel be engaged with a
view to amicably resolving all outstanding issues.
Dr. Udeuhele added that the council equally received a report from the
Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECIDA), which had been
on a one-week rescue mission at the Enugu State Waste Management
Authority (ESWAMA) towards attaining a total clean-up of the Enugu
metropolis. The deliberation resulted in the council’s extension of
the task force’s intervention at ESWAMA to one month.
Also, the council authorised the Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue
to negotiate with major ICT service providers to enable it to select
the appropriate firm capable of rendering the required services that
would expand the board’s capacity to deliver its mandate.
According to the commissioner, the approval was sequel to the
recommendations of the Ministerial Tender Board’s report on bids to
supply services to the Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue.