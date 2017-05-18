Enugu Govt moved to create more satellite towns to decongest Capital City

Enugu state government has taken concrete steps to create more

satellite towns in the state so as to decongest the state capital and

bring development closer to rural areas.

To this end, the State Executive Council has approved the re-awarding

of the contract for construction and completion of the vital New

Market-Milliken Hill -Ngwo -Ninth Mile Corner Road, Enugu to two new

contractors. It had earlier in 2013 been contracted to CGC Nigeria Limited.

While this facility on completion would open up and activate more

economic activities along that axis, the council’s decision to also

approve the construction work and installation of traffic solar street

light at Mgbowo Junction in Awgu, along the Enugu- Port Harcourt

expressway is also aimed at creating a viable satellite town within

that area.

According to the state commissioner for information, Dr. Godwin

Udeuhele, who briefed newsmen after the council’s meeting presided

over by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, completion of the Milliken Hill

Road would cost over N1.8bn just as the Mgbowo project is billed to

consume N357.844m.

Explaining the new decisions of the State Executive Council, the

commissioner stated that the New Market-Milliken Hill -Ngwo -Ninth

Mile Corner Road, Enugu was earlier contracted to CGC Nigeria Limited

but would now be shared between Amitec Construction and Development

Ltd and Servrrio Global Ltd at the total cost of One billion, eight

hundred and forty-two million, one hundred and four thousand, eight hundred and

thirty-five naira ninety-seven kobo for quick completion of the

project.

“Decades ago, this road was built by the colonial masters but it has

for years now remained in a deplorable condition prompting the

immediate past administration to begin its rehabilitation since the

road serves as a vital link from Enugu urban to 9th Mile Corner axis”,

the commissioner

noted.

He pointed out that the decisions to rehabilitate the Milliken Hill

Road and enliven the Mgbowo Junction popularly called Aki na Ukwa

Junction by installing the solar lights there are in line with Governor Ugwuanyi’s vision of decongesting the Enugu metropolis.

Explaining decision to re-award the road project to new firms approved

by the council, Dr. Udeuhele stated that the job was awarded to the

former contractor on 6th November, 2013 at the cost of two billion,

four hundred and seventy-five million, four hundred and fifty-seven

thousand, three hundred and fourteen naira, thirty-three kobo, during

which the said contractor was mobilized with the sum of seven hundred

and forty-two million, six hundred and thirty seven thousand, one

hundred and ninety-four naira, thirty kobo.

However, he said “regrettably by November 2014 that contractor abandoned the site,” necessitating the present administration of Governor Ugwuanyi to invite the

contractor for a meeting on 25th April, 2017 where the contractor

asked for a variation of over N2.7 billion naira.

The government, however, decided to award the contract to the two new

contractors at the same amount for which it was awarded in the 2013.

On the contract for upgrading Mgbowo to a satellite town, Dr. Udeuhele

told journalists that Exco approved the construction work and installation of the traffic solar street light to Bambo Nigeria

Ltd.

He further stated that the decisions were also taken based on the current administration’s zeal in decongesting Enugu metropolis, adding that Mgbowo is one of the proposed satellite towns.

The commissioner also stated that the Executive Council approved to allocate the land behind the Nigeria Police Station (MTD) Akwuke/Gariki, Enugu, measuring 7.655 hectares originally granted to Trans Globin Nigeria Ltd for the purpose of the monorail projects to

Enugu State Housing Development Cooperation for the purpose of

development of a medium density housing estate for the people.

He further told the press that the council approved the rehabilitation

of the pavements at Okpara Square Parade ground along with other

auxiliary works at the total cost of N148,111,530,00 to Comog Steel

and Construction Company Limited.

He stated that “the execution of this project will save Enugu state government a lot of money as further delay will lead to total failure of the pavements thereby requiring an overall reconstruction which will cost much more” he said.

Dr. Udeuhele also said that the meeting approved that the Hotel

Presidential pool area be used as an event centre and directed the

Ministry of Environment to clear the premises with immediate effect.