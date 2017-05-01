“I joined politics to address marginalisation” – Ekweremadu

…Enugu PDP not bothered about defectors

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweramadu, has said that he joined politics to address the problem of marginalisation at all levels of government.

This was even as he assured that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State was too focussed on improving the welfare of the people to loose sleep over a few defectors to other parties.

Ekweremadu spoke at his Enugu residence while receiving leaders of Udi North Forum, Enugu State, who paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday.

He assured all the marginalised people of Enugu State of the determination of himself and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to find a lasting solution to their challenges.

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the first water project he attracted as a Senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties and marginalisation faced by the people of the area, adding that he had addressed a number of their challenges without their people.

He said: “I joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation, hence a lot of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places like Udi North where the people cannot help themselves”.

The Senator said he had since ordered water drilling equipment from Turkey for the provision of portable water in parts of Enugu West in order to complement the state government’s efforts in the provision of portable water.

Ekweremadu, however, told the Forum that Enugu remained a PDP stronghold. He urged the people not to borther about those who defect from one party to the other as history tended to repeat itself in Enugu State as even former Governors who were quick to join other parties, ended up not recovering from such politically misadventure.

Earlier, the leader of the Forum, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje, said the visit was to acknowledge Ekweremadu’s effective representation, noting that the Senator had attracted numerous developmental projects to Udi North.

He said that although a former Governor of the State had come to Udi North to express his intention to join the All Progressives Congress, the people of Udi North would remain in PDP and continue to support him, the Governor Ugwuanyi-led administration, and the representatives of the area at the State Assembly and the House of Representatives.