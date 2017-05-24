Massive job creation, solution to recession – Sultan, Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi 11 and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, have said that for the country to come out of economic recession, the Federal and state governments should create massive job opportunities through investment in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

The measure, they argued, would to a large extent address the menace of poverty, among the Nigerian youths and enhance peace and stability in the country.

They said this during the opening ceremony of the second Kano Economic and Investment Summit with the theme, “Transforming the Economy of Kano: Turning Challenges into Opportunities,’’ in Kano.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who declared open the summit, was represented by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazau.

Osinbajo affirmed that the summit was in line with the Federal Government’s economic recovery agenda and its anti-corruption war.

He urged the Kano State Government to avail itself of the recommendations that would be proposed at the end of the summit so as to galvanize the economic prospect of the state.

The Sultan, who also emphasised the need to encourage small businesses for the masses to thrive, said, “Our people are not greedy, support the common man, with smaller businesses, so that our people can have food to eat. When you do this, they will be happy and when they are happy, we will have peace and a decent society, because a decent society builds a great nation.”

Describing Kano as his home, the Sultan stressed the need to invest in agriculture, noting that focus in agriculture would add value to the economy of Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

He said, “Economics is not rocket science. Countries that have developed went through a certain act and that act is value creation. We must obviously focus on agriculture and certainly, we must look at agricultural productivity.”

In his address on the occasion, Ganduje said the state government had increased its IGR from N15bn in 2015 to N40.3bn in 2016.