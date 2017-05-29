SECOND ANNIVERSARY: Senator Nnaji faults FERMA over Buhari’s achievements

Senator Gilbert Nnaji representing Enugu East at the Senate, has faulted the claim by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, that the federal government has repaired the Ozalla-Agbani-Ugbawka-Nara-Nkereffi Road.

Nnaji had through a letter captioned “RE: UPDATE ON FERMA’S ACHIEVEMENTS UNDER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S ADMINISTRATION (2016-DATE)” dated 11th May 2017, stated that the said road was not fixed particularly during the period under review.

The letter which was addressed to the Managing Director and received by FERMA on Friday, May 12, 2017 reads in part:

“Your Daily Trust Newspaper Page 39 Publication on Monday, May 8, 2017 refers. Please find attached photocopy.

“I regret to inform you that the information on “South-East Geopolitical Zone” is misleading, particularly as it affects the “General Maintenance Repairs of Udi-Ozalla-Nnara-Nkerefi-Ebonyi State Border Road, Enugu State”.

“I can authoritatively state that there was no form of work done on the Ozalla-Nnara-Nkerefi-Ebonyi State Border Road, Enugu State which incidentally falls within my Enugu-East Senatorial District.

“This fraudulent claim has since caused serious anxiety, disquiet and mutual suspicion among my constituents. I therefore demand that you urgently retract the publication and put the records straight, please.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I hereby challenge you to join me on an on-the-spot-assessment of the road at a date of your choice within the next one week from this date.

“Thank you and accept please, the assurances of my high esteem”.

But in an apparent admission of guilt and resolve to restitute, FERMA is currently working on the road as at time of this report despite having listed it among completed projects.

Also confirming that indeed work had rather resumed on the road Nnaji commended FERMA, over its quick response to his complaint about the state of the road

He spoke at Agbani in Nkanu-West local government of Enugu State while attending the burial of Chief Joseph Nnaji Nnonah, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications where he equally stressed that he must closely monitor the implementation of projects slated for his people, unlike what obtained in the past for-which the zone was seemingly abandoned before his election.

Earlier, Nnaji had expressed satisfaction over the hospitality of Agbani people. The deceased was his sister’s father-in-law whom he described as a true father.