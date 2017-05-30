Sit-at-home: Tension, anxiety in South East, South South

Residents of msaid

cities and towns in the South East and the South South, are gripped with fear of the unknown, following sit-at-home order declared today, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The order was called by IPOB, to honour Biafran fallen heroes who died during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

Some residents of Anambra, Enugu and Owerri are apprehensive of what may happen, if they violate the order, while others, have interpreted the order to mean declaration of war.

But, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)/ Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) has backed out of the sit-at-home order.

To that effect, Police Commissioners in the regions have urged citizens to ignore the order.

They urged citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment and molestation by anybody, saying they are ever ready for eventualities.

In Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, since there is the likelihood that markets may not open for business, investigations revealed that traders from far and near flooded various market to buy goods and travel back to their various places to avoid being stranded on that day.

Also, the food stuffs and condiments market, Ose Okwodu Market, was crowded with buyers.

There was security beef-up in Onitsha as both the Police, Army, Navy and Civil Defence Corps were on ground to ensure the security of lives and property in case of eventualities. Security agents were stationed at various strategic places with combined patrol teams moving round the town in show of force.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sam Okuala, while urging residents to ignore the sit-at-home order, asked them to go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment and molestation by anyone, assuring that the police is ever ready for eventualities.

While threatening to deal ruthlessly with any person causing breach of peace, he warned parents to ensure that their children and wards remain calm and ensure peaceful movement.

Owerri, Imo State residents engaged in frantic purchase of food items and other necessities as a result of the order.

A visit to Ekeukwu and Relief Markets both in Owerri, also showed that there were panic buying among residents.

This was just as both public and private schools in the state capital have reportedly been asked to remain at home to avoid any untoward development.

But, the Imo State police command, in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, advised members of the public to disregard publications and posts circulating in the social media by pro Biafra agitators directing law abiding citizens to sit-at-home on May 30 in remembrance of the struggle for Biafra independence.

He said the publications are not only inciting, but, represent unpatriotic and hostile propaganda against the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Similarly, the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said it would not disturb anybody who voluntarily decides to obey the order, but warned that it would not tolerate any attempt to coerce innocent citizens to comply.

In Abia State, the Nigerian Police helicopter has been flying round the city of Umuahia, the state capital, at almost roof top level.

It was also gathered that the concentration of the air patrol is not unconnected with the fact that the founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, hails from Umuahia.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Abia, Mr Geoffery Ogbonna, could not be reached on phone, but an officer at the Central Police Station (CPS), said that it was a “Show of Force to remind IPOB boys to maintain peace and order and reassure innocent citizens of their safety.”

MASSOB/BIM) stated it had already celebrated Biafra anniversary on May 22, 2017 and maintained that Biafra anniversary which was May 30 during the era of late Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu was changed to May 22, when Ralph Uwazuruike succeeded Ojukwu.

The group’s Elders’ Counci, in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, lamented the mix-up, and said history has bestowed the leadership on Uwazuruike, after Ojukwu’s death.

Also, MASSOB/BIM has threatened to storm Anambra Police State Command Headquarters with millions of their members if the police delays in releasing their members arrested during their Biafran independence rally celebration on Monday last week.