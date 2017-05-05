Ugwuanyi gets Most Student-friendly Governor Award

…counsels students against election violence
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Enugu State
chapter, yesterday, honored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as “the Most
Student-friendly Governor” in the country, in recognition of his
humble disposition, visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare
of the students in particular and youths in general.
The award was presented to the governor at the Enugu State Students
Mentorship Summit tagged, “A Day with the Governor”, which was
organized by the state chapter of NANS to mentor the students and
youths on sensitive issues bothering on their future and proffer
sustainable ways of developing the society, through innovations, good
behavior and entrepreneurship.
Counseling the students after receiving the award, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who
was overwhelmed with emotions, tasked them to be law abiding,
disciplined and respectful and to remain obedient to their respective
school authorities and to other legitimate authorities in the society.
The governor also educated the students on the need to participate in
the ongoing voter-registration exercise to give them franchise in the
forthcoming elections and equally advised them to “vigourously and
vehemently resist any attempt by anyone to use you as thugs or agents
of violence during elections because that is neither your purpose nor
position in the society”.
The students through the state’s NANS Chairman, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe,
noted that the maiden edition of the summit was historic, saying that
its aims and objectives will go a long way to impact positively on the
lives of the students and youths as pillars of the society as well as
actualize the needed rapid reforms in this 21st century educational
system.
Comrade Ilogede commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the love he has for the
students and his uncommon leadership style which has brought peace and
development in the state, adding that “for the first time in history,
the Enugu State Governor, dignitaries and heads of institutions will
sit down in the same venue and discuss with students
representatives/leaders on sensitive issues bothering them”.
Gov. Ugwuanyi equally asked the students to eschew cultism and other
vices as well as tribalism or ethnicism, as all “these can only
produce negative results both for you and for the society at large”.
The event also witnessed a key note address by the Vice Chancellor of
Coal City University, Enugu, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, panel discussions
and presentation of dummy cheques to winners of the 2017 NANS Enugu
Essay Competition, among others.