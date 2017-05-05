Ugwuanyi gets Most Student-friendly Governor Award

…counsels students against election violence

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Enugu State

chapter, yesterday, honored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as “the Most

Student-friendly Governor” in the country, in recognition of his

humble disposition, visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare

of the students in particular and youths in general.

The award was presented to the governor at the Enugu State Students

Mentorship Summit tagged, “A Day with the Governor”, which was

organized by the state chapter of NANS to mentor the students and

youths on sensitive issues bothering on their future and proffer

sustainable ways of developing the society, through innovations, good

behavior and entrepreneurship.

Counseling the students after receiving the award, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who

was overwhelmed with emotions, tasked them to be law abiding,

disciplined and respectful and to remain obedient to their respective

school authorities and to other legitimate authorities in the society.

The governor also educated the students on the need to participate in

the ongoing voter-registration exercise to give them franchise in the

forthcoming elections and equally advised them to “vigourously and

vehemently resist any attempt by anyone to use you as thugs or agents

of violence during elections because that is neither your purpose nor

position in the society”.

The students through the state’s NANS Chairman, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe,

noted that the maiden edition of the summit was historic, saying that

its aims and objectives will go a long way to impact positively on the

lives of the students and youths as pillars of the society as well as

actualize the needed rapid reforms in this 21st century educational

system.

Comrade Ilogede commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the love he has for the

students and his uncommon leadership style which has brought peace and

development in the state, adding that “for the first time in history,

the Enugu State Governor, dignitaries and heads of institutions will

sit down in the same venue and discuss with students

representatives/leaders on sensitive issues bothering them”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally asked the students to eschew cultism and other

vices as well as tribalism or ethnicism, as all “these can only

produce negative results both for you and for the society at large”.

The event also witnessed a key note address by the Vice Chancellor of

Coal City University, Enugu, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, panel discussions

and presentation of dummy cheques to winners of the 2017 NANS Enugu

Essay Competition, among others.