INEC approves APDA, 4 others as political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the registration of five new political parties.

The commission’s spokesman, Adedji Soyebi, said Wednesday that the commission approved the registration of five associations out of 95 applications.

The new political parties are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and All Democratic People’s Movement (ADPM).

This brings the number of political parties in Nigeria to 44.

On Tuesday, the APDA was officially unveiled in Abuja in the presence of PDP chieftain Raymond Dokpesi and former Labour Party National Chairman Dan Nwanyanwu.

It is said to have the backing of members of the the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee. However, the committee has distanced itself from the group.