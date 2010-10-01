Oct 1 2010 bomb blast: Group seeks pardon for convicted Edmun Ebiware

Hundreds of people on Monday held a procession in Yenagoa to seek judicial review of the life sentence on Mr Edmund Ebiware for his involvement in the Oct. 1, 2010 blast in Abuja.

Ebiware was convicted of accessory to treason by a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on January 25 2013.

Addressing the procession under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians, Mr Miebi Biribina said that they were appealing to the federal government to review the judgment having spent seven years in detention.

“We are appealing for clemency for Ebiware because he was acussed and convicted of knowledge of the bombing plan and not reporting same.

“In our views, seven years in prison is enough punishment and we are appealing to the Presidential Initiative on the prerogative of mercy to recommend clemency for Ebiware.

“It is also our view that given the positive roles Ebiware played in the Amnesty programme, Ebiware would give a boost to the peace process in the Niger Delta if he is freed,” Biribina said

He commended the federal government for relaxing the stringent conditions around Ebiware which had restricted visits to five minutes adding that the last visit by the family was in excess of 30 minutes.